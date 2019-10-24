Santa Rosa launches Fulton Road rebuild

Starting Thursday, both southbound lanes of Fulton Road between West Third Street and Occidental Road will be closed while road crews grind down the old road and pour new concrete in its place.

Southbound traffic approaching West Third Street on Fulton Road will be detoured onto Stony Point Road, according to a city news release. Construction will take place Monday through Saturday during the daytime.

Once that’s done, the process will repeat for northbound traffic.

Santa Rosa officials hope to complete the rebuilding of the stretch of Fulton Road by Nov. 23, weather permitting.

The roughly $4 million project is one of the biggest city road projects of 2019.

The initial plan, which would have yielded one of the first roads in the Bay Area to use a special type of concrete, fell apart after several failed attempts to mix a batch of sufficient strength.

The updated Fulton Road project uses a more traditional concrete mix.

