Rohnert Park City Council to switch to district-based elections

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 28, 2019, 8:43AM

Rohnert Park will transition to district-based elections for seats on the City Council next year under legal pressure from a law firm that alleges the current system of citywide elections violates the California Voting Rights Act by depriving Latinos a chance at proportional representation.

The City Council met behind closed doors last week to discuss whether to defend its election system or accept changes demanded by a lawyer threatening to sue the county’s third-largest city. At the conclusion, Mayor Gina Belforte said the council asked staff to develop a plan to transition the city to district elections.

The new election system will be used for the first time in the November 2020 general election, Rohnert Park City Manager Darrin Jenkins said Wednesday. Three of the five seats on the City Council are up for grabs, with the terms of Belforte, current Vice Mayor Joe Callinan and Councilman Jake Mackenzie — the council’s longest-serving member — each expiring.

In the city’s current system of at-large elections, residents across the city vote on all council candidates, with the top vote-getters taking office. A district-based system would allow voters who live inside designated areas to choose a representative for their part of the city.

Jenkins argued the city’s existing election system is satisfactory, rejecting allegations brought by a Malibu law firm, Shenkman & Hughes. But a legal battle appears futile, Jenkins said, given attorney Kevin Shenkman’s successful track record leveraging the California Voting Rights Act of 2001 as the basis for litigation. Shenkman and other attorneys have used the threat of lawsuits to force more than 100 local governments across the state to change the way they vote, including Santa Rosa and Santa Rosa City Schools two years ago, and the town of Windsor earlier this year.

“The city disagrees with the claim that the current system uniquely disadvantages minority communities in council elections,” Jenkins said in a statement. “However, no city or school district has successfully defended at-large elections under the act. Rather than spend taxpayer monies fighting the lawsuit with an uncertain outcome, the city is changing to district elections.”

In an Oct. 11 letter, Shenkman cites Rohnert Park’s 2010 population of about 41,000, of which roughly 9,000, or about 22%, were Latino. The City Council, he wrote, has been represented by just one Latino in its 57-year history — Armando Flores, from 2002-2006 — which he termed “outwardly disturbing” and showed Rohnert Park’s election system to be “fundamentally hostile towards participation by members of this protected class.”

In fact, Flores won four terms on the council, between 1974 and 2006, and served as mayor five times during the run. Other minority candidates have also won election to the council since the city incorporated in 1962, most recently Nigerian-born Amy Ahanotu, who served two terms from 2010-2018 and acted as mayor in 2015.

Shenkman issued the legal threat on behalf of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, a Latino voter advocacy group based in San Antonio. In the letter to the city, he stated Rohnert Park’s current system of elections is unlawful and urged the city to voluntarily adopt changes that would improve representation of Latinos on the council.

“Otherwise ... we will be forced to seek judicial relief,” the letter stated.

Beginning Nov. 12, the city plans to host five sessions for the public to provide input on how it should create as many as five districts. The city will hire an outside consultant to help establish the districts, which will contain equal numbers of residents based on the most recent population data from the 2010 U.S. Census.

The final map will be used for the 2020 election. They will be redrawn for the 2022 election, utilizing data from the 2020 U.S. Census. The seats currently held by veteran Councilwoman Pam Stafford and first-term Councilwoman Susan Hollingsworth Adams will be included in the 2022 election.

The city may also consider an election system that includes four districts and an elected at-large mayor. After months of debate, Windsor selected this format in April when the Town Council ultimately accepted district elections starting in 2020 rather than mount a legal fight.

How the districts are drawn will play a critical role in determining who will fill the council seats.

In Rohnert Park, Snyder Lane separates the city from east to west while Rohnert Park Expressway splits it north and south. The streets are one factor used by the Rancho Cotate Unified School District to divvy up students among its seven elementary schools in Rohnert Park and Cotati.

Complicating matters for the current City Council is the fact that Callinan and Stafford live on the same street in the D Section neighborhood, and Hollingsworth Adams lived a stone’s throw away before recently buying a home in the southeast part of town not far from Sonoma State University. Belforte also lives in the adjacent F Section, which could set up a head-to-head race of incumbents depending on how the future district lines are created.

Both Belforte and Callinan have confirmed their intention to run for reelection in 2020, while Mackenzie said by text message that he has yet to decide. Mackenzie lives in the northeast corner of the city, which could potentially conflict with Belforte if the district aligns with one used by the school district.

City staff is encouraging residents to attend its five public meetings at City Hall between now and February and bring ideas on the best way to divide the city into its future districts, starting Nov. 12.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

