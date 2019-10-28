Rohnert Park City Council to switch to district-based elections

Rohnert Park will transition to district-based elections for seats on the City Council next year under legal pressure from a law firm that alleges the current system of citywide elections violates the California Voting Rights Act by depriving Latinos a chance at proportional representation.

The City Council met behind closed doors last week to discuss whether to defend its election system or accept changes demanded by a lawyer threatening to sue the county’s third-largest city. At the conclusion, Mayor Gina Belforte said the council asked staff to develop a plan to transition the city to district elections.

The new election system will be used for the first time in the November 2020 general election, Rohnert Park City Manager Darrin Jenkins said Wednesday. Three of the five seats on the City Council are up for grabs, with the terms of Belforte, current Vice Mayor Joe Callinan and Councilman Jake Mackenzie — the council’s longest-serving member — each expiring.

In the city’s current system of at-large elections, residents across the city vote on all council candidates, with the top vote-getters taking office. A district-based system would allow voters who live inside designated areas to choose a representative for their part of the city.

Jenkins argued the city’s existing election system is satisfactory, rejecting allegations brought by a Malibu law firm, Shenkman & Hughes. But a legal battle appears futile, Jenkins said, given attorney Kevin Shenkman’s successful track record leveraging the California Voting Rights Act of 2001 as the basis for litigation. Shenkman and other attorneys have used the threat of lawsuits to force more than 100 local governments across the state to change the way they vote, including Santa Rosa and Santa Rosa City Schools two years ago, and the town of Windsor earlier this year.

“The city disagrees with the claim that the current system uniquely disadvantages minority communities in council elections,” Jenkins said in a statement. “However, no city or school district has successfully defended at-large elections under the act. Rather than spend taxpayer monies fighting the lawsuit with an uncertain outcome, the city is changing to district elections.”

In an Oct. 11 letter, Shenkman cites Rohnert Park’s 2010 population of about 41,000, of which roughly 9,000, or about 22%, were Latino. The City Council, he wrote, has been represented by just one Latino in its 57-year history — Armando Flores, from 2002-2006 — which he termed “outwardly disturbing” and showed Rohnert Park’s election system to be “fundamentally hostile towards participation by members of this protected class.”

In fact, Flores won four terms on the council, between 1974 and 2006, and served as mayor five times during the run. Other minority candidates have also won election to the council since the city incorporated in 1962, most recently Nigerian-born Amy Ahanotu, who served two terms from 2010-2018 and acted as mayor in 2015.

Shenkman issued the legal threat on behalf of the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, a Latino voter advocacy group based in San Antonio. In the letter to the city, he stated Rohnert Park’s current system of elections is unlawful and urged the city to voluntarily adopt changes that would improve representation of Latinos on the council.

“Otherwise ... we will be forced to seek judicial relief,” the letter stated.