PG&E starts restoring power to customers in Sonoma County, 14 others affected by planned outage

Pacific Gas & Electric has given the all clear to its crews to begin the power restoration process for customers affected by the planned shut-off that began Wednesday afternoon.

Crews will be out probing power lines Thursday afternoon to ensure no damage was done from the high overnight winds that led the San Francisco-based utility to proceed with the proactive outage, said PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras. Some of the nearly 28,000 customers who were impacted in Sonoma County have already seen power restored.

While some residents in the urban centers may see their power return in a matter of hours, county emergency staff is advising that restoration to all areas could take until Friday evening around 7 p.m. The utility company aims to turn the power back on in phases as it deems it safe to do so.

“The goal is to restore the majority of customers within 48 hours,” said Contreras, declining to confirm specific times. “The lines that pick up the most customers, the goal is to restore them as safety and quickly as possible.”

She said it was unclear when it would be safe to try to restore power to areas near the Kincaid fire, presently burning in the northeastern part of the county near the Lake County line.

Beyond the local customers who lost power in the shut off that started on Wednesday around 2 p.m., about another 150,000 customers were impacted across 14 other counties in the North Bay and Sierra Foothills. About 1,000 more customers lost power in San Mateo and Kern counties early Thursday morning, with those in Kern County the last group that has yet to receive the all clear on dangerous weather conditions, said Contreras.

PG&E and county emergency operations staff spoke Thursday morning to confirm the prior restoration timeline remained in place in spite of the Kincaid fire that ignited in the northeastern part of the county along the Lake County line. That plan was finalized during a 1 p.m. phone call.

A red-flag warning for heightened fire conditions remains in effect for all of Sonoma County through 4 p.m. Thursday. A heat advisory has also been issued for the North Bay valleys, including Sonoma County, through 7 p.m.

PG&E opened resource centers for affected residents in Sonoma County to charge devices, have air conditioning and bottled water and use the restroom. Each holds up to 100 people and are available at:

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Center, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa

Oakmont Central Activities Center, 6637 Oakmont Dr., Santa Rosa

Hanna Boys Center, 17000 Arnold Drive, Sonoma

Check back later. This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.