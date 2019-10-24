Kincade fire north of Geyserville tops 1,000 acres, prompts mandatory evacuations

A wildfire sparked in northeastern Sonoma County along the Lake County line Wednesday night, prompting mandatory evacuations east of Geyserville.

The Kincade fire spread to about 1,000 acres by 11:30 p.m., according to dispatch reports. Cal Fire spokesman Will Powers said the blaze near the Geysers area was burning at a “dangerous rate.”

The blaze started along Kincade Road near Burned Mountain Road in the area of the Geysers geothermal field. Winds in the area were blowing up to 60 mph from the northwest. Fire crews were forced to call off air attacks because of severe turbulence in the area, according to dispatch reports.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for Geysers Road to Highway 128, Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road. The office also issued an evacuation warning for northern Healdsburg and Geyserville, advising residents to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.

Thick smoke filled the air along Hawkeye Ranch Road, where people could be seen fleeing the fire. Some had horses in trailers, one had tubs of cannabis they were trucking down the mountain.

Firefighters said they expected the blaze to cross Geysers Peak and burn over the road toward vineyards on the eastern edge of the Alexander Valley.

There is no immediate threat to Windsor, the Sonoma County Fire District said at 11:25 p.m. An evacuation center was opening at Windsor High School.

The fire drew so close to Alert Wildfire’s Geyser Peak camera that it switched from its infrared nighttime camera to the full-color daytime view.

Powers said officials hadn’t received reports of injuries or structures damage by the blaze, but added that it’s “early” on in the incident.

Some areas near the fire were in PG&E’s planned outage zone, and lost power Wednesday afternoon in an initiative the utility said would reduce the risk of its power lines starting destructive wildfires.

Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a Nixle alert that its firefighters have received several reports of fires in the city, but all were determined to be people spotting the Kincade fire up north. There are currently no fires burning within Santa Rosa city limits.

