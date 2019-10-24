Kincade fire forces evacuation of Geyserville; 10,000 acres burned

Here are the latest updates on the Kincade fire burning in northeast Sonoma County.

7:35 a.m.

With fewer than a dozen evacuees throughout the night, the shelter at 8695 Windsor Road was closed about 7 a.m., with traffic redirected to the Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave.

Mary Ceglarski-Sherwin and her husband Matt Ceglarski-Sherwin lost their rental home off of Riebli Road two years ago during the Tubbs fire, and were packing up at the Windsor High School shelter to stay with their former landlord. Matt described the landlords as “like family,” as they experienced the Tubbs fire together.

The couple received a Nixle alert about 11:30 p.m., but were already asleep. Mary said her asthma woke her up at 2:30 a.m., and she noticed the alert. Their power was on.

They grabbed their small dogs, some clothes and the 72-hour emergency kits they’d acquired since the Tubbs fire before leaving their home along River Lane – about a half mile from the fire line – about 3 a.m.

“I told him, ‘we gotta go, we gotta go; I can feel it changing,’” Mary said. “By the time we got out there, we could feel the heat and see the smoke.”

Both said the conditions were much worse during the Tubbs fire, both when it comes to wind and warning.

“We lost everything up there; we got out of there with our clothes on our backs and our animals,” Matt said. “We had no warning for that fire.”

7:09 a.m.

The Kincade fire remained totally out-of-control and advancing toward Geyserville in north Sonoma County. Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville said the fire has flung embers ahead of the fire front, ignited small blazes closer to town including on Moody Lane, although no fire was reported at the nearby Geyserville New Technology Academy.

“We’re chasing embers, spot fires, trying to defend structures,” Turbeville said. “We don’t have any control or edge of the fire at this point.”

Cal Fire spokeswoman Amy Head said they are awaiting daylight to assess the fire and structure damage from the air. Head said they have no reports of injuries.

6:26 a.m.

The entire town of Geyserville has been ordered to evacuate, according to an alert from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

The Kincade fire burning north of town is at 10,000 acres.

Evacuation centers are at the Healdsburg Community Center and Windsor High School.

4:42 a.m.

The Kincade fire has now spread to 10,000 acres, Cal Fire said. The fire still has not been contained.

2:13 a.m.

The Kincade fire has now spread to 7,000 acres, Cal Fire said. The fire still has not been contained, and all existing evacuation orders are still in place.

2:02 a.m.

About 276 people were under the mandatory evacuation order Wednesday evening, said Rohish Lal at Sonoma County’s Emergency Operations Center. Lal, a spokesman for the county, said about 1,700 people were under an evacuation warning, meaning that people should be prepared to leave but aren’t required to do so. The Sheriff’s Office said it has halted issuing new evacuation orders for the moment, Lal said, but officials would continue monitoring the Kincade fire overnight to see if more evacuations would be needed.