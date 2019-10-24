List of school closures in Sonoma County resulting from Kincade fire, PG&E outage

Due to shifting winds, Cloverdale Unified School District and Healdsburg Unified School District closed all schools Thursday as a cautionary measure while the Kincade fire burned to the east.

Six districts in Sonoma County have now closed some or all of their schools Thursday. Most announced closures Wednesday in response to the PG&E planned power shutdown that started Wednesday affecting about 27,000 customers in Sonoma County.

As of 7:30 a.m., the current list of school closures include:

Alexander Valley School District

Cloverdale Unified School District

Geyserville Unified School District

Healdsburg Unified School District

Rincon Valley Union School District (six schools only: Whited, Binkley, Madrone, Sequoia and Austin Creek elementary schools; Rincon Valley Charter School - Sequoia Campus)

Santa Rosa City Schools District (four schools only: Hidden Valley Elementary, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter, Rincon Valley Middle and Maria Carrillo High School)

Any additional updates will be posted at scoe.org/schoolclosures.