Kincade fire evacuation centers open in Santa Rosa, Healdsburg

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
October 24, 2019, 9:23AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The 10,000-acre Kincade fire burning in northeast Sonoma County has forced thousands of Northern Sonoma County residents to flee their homes, including the entire community of Geyserville.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office also issued mandatory evacuation orders about midnight for all of Red Winery Road, all of Alexander Mountain Road, Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road including the River Rock Casino and all roads off River Road.

Two evacuation center have been set up, according to Sonoma County officials. They are:

Sonoma County Fairgrounds: 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa

Healdsburg Community Center: 1557 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine