Kincade fire evacuation centers open in Santa Rosa, Healdsburg

The 10,000-acre Kincade fire burning in northeast Sonoma County has forced thousands of Northern Sonoma County residents to flee their homes, including the entire community of Geyserville.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office also issued mandatory evacuation orders about midnight for all of Red Winery Road, all of Alexander Mountain Road, Highway 128 from Geysers Road to River Road including the River Rock Casino and all roads off River Road.

Two evacuation center have been set up, according to Sonoma County officials. They are:

Sonoma County Fairgrounds: 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa

Healdsburg Community Center: 1557 Healdsburg Avenue in Healdsburg