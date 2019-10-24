US is lifting Turkey sanctions, President Trump says

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered an end to economic sanctions against Turkey that were imposed after that country’s invasion of Syria this month, declaring success for his policy despite a widespread belief among lawmakers of his own party and foreign policy experts that the U.S. withdrawal from the region has been a victory for Turkey and Russia.

“Let someone else fight over this long-bloodstained sand,” Trump said, although he added that a small number of troops would remain in Syria to secure oil fields, a goal he often voices when discussing the region.

“The sanctions will be lifted unless something happens that we’re not happy with,” he added.

The announcement gave Trump another opportunity to declare his desire to reduce U.S. involvement in the Middle East — a position that has put him sharply at odds with Republican leaders and has also dismayed America’s allies, including Israel, who see Russian and Iranian influence growing as the United States pulls back.

Russian officials and media outlets have been touting the U.S. pullback as an indication of Moscow’s growing power in the region, while gloating that Americans have lost clout.

Despite Trump’s persistent description of the region as “sand” and deserts, the area of northern Syria that is in contention is actually a heavily populated part of the Euphrates River valley, which includes a number of cities, many of them with large numbers of Kurdish civilians, whose fate is at the center of the debate over Trump’s policy.

Trump abruptly decided early this month to pull a small group of American troops out of northern Syria. That cleared the way for Turkey to invade the area and attack Kurdish militia groups, which have been close U.S. allies for years.

The Kurds did the bulk of the fighting in recent years against the militant group Islamic State, also known as ISIS, helping the United States achieve a major goal of driving Islamic State out of territories it controlled in Syria and Iraq with minimal U.S. casualties. The Turks, who have a sizable Kurdish population in their country, see the autonomous Kurdish groups in Syria and neighboring Iraq as a threat to their security.

The sanctions Trump lifted had been imposed by his administration just over a week ago to punish Turkey for the incursion and its attacks on the Kurds. The administration acted after bipartisan outrage over Trump’s failure to protect the Kurdish population.

After the sanctions were imposed, Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Turkey, where he negotiated a cease-fire with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan under which Turkey agreed to a five-day pause in its offensive. The pause allowed Kurdish fighters to flee the region, although they left behind tens of thousands of Kurdish civilians. The cease-fire, which expired Tuesday, also allowed Turkey to secure its gains in northern Syria and Russia to move into the vacuum left by the U.S. withdrawal.

The Kurdish pullout also allowed at least some people associated with Islamic State to escape from prisons where they were being guarded by Kurdish forces.

Trump ignored a question about the detainees as he left the White House Diplomatic Room, where he made his announcement. White House aides have tried to downplay the escapes, insisting that the “vast majority” of detainees remain in custody.

Under the cease-fire agreement, the administration said it would lift sanctions once the pause in fighting became permanent. Trump said that had now been achieved, though he quickly added that any claims of permanence in the Middle East were “questionable.”