Kincade fire evacuees swarm shelters

Mary Ceglarski-Sherwin and her husband Matt Ceglarski-Sherwin lost their rental home off of Riebli Road two years ago during the Tubbs fire, and were packing up at the Windsor High School shelter to stay with their former landlord.

The couple received a Nixle alert about 11:30 p.m., but were already asleep. Mary said her asthma woke her up at 2:30 a.m., and she noticed the alert. Their power was on.

They grabbed their small dogs, some clothes and the 72-hour emergency kits they’d acquired since the Tubbs fire before leaving their home along River Lane — about a half mile from the fire line — about 3 a.m.

“I told him, ‘We gotta go, we gotta go; I can feel it changing,’” Mary Ceglarski-Sherwin said. “By the time we got out there, we could feel the heat and see the smoke.”

Both said the conditions were much worse during the Tubbs fire, both when it comes to wind and warning.

“We lost everything up there; we got out of there with our clothes on our backs and our animals,” her husband said. “We had no warning for that fire.”

By 8 a.m., the Healdsburg Community Center shelter had registered an influx of at least 50 people who from evacuated Geyeserville, said Katherine Hargitt, a licensed clinical psychologist and trauma specialist who is volunteering with the Red Cross at the shelter.

The Healdsburg shelter, at 1557 Healdsburg Ave., was directing traffic to overflow parking at the back of the community center. Hargitt said the shelter will be open as long as there are mandatory evacuations. She said she hasn’t heard of any additional shelters opening, saying the Healdsburg Community Center has plenty of capacity remaining.

Hargitt started her day at the Windsor High School shelter at 1 a.m., saying that shelter processed seven people overnight, compared to a dozen in Healdsburg.

The Healdsburg shelter has seen families, some people with special needs, pets, including dogs, cats and birds. Many have come in looking for missing loved ones.

“People have come in, they probably have lost homes, they’re pretty agitated,” Haggitt said. “So a lot of people certainly distraught.”

Still others have used the shelter as a rallying point, regrouping, charging phones and planning next steps.