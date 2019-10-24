Geyserville residents ordered to evacuate as Kincade fire rages in north Sonoma County

Watching flames from the Kincade fire burn some of their family wine grape vines in the Knights Valley, James and Tracy McCall lamented they had no power and so the pump to get water from their well was inoperable.

“We have no water to defend ourselves,” James McCall said.

The Kincade fire started Wednesday night apparently along Kincade Road near Burned Mountain Road in the area of the Geysers geothermal field. Fueled by forceful, gusting winds, the fire spread to 10,000 acres and burned uncontrolled throughout the night into Thursday morning in steep, rural terrain.

For the first time in memory some of north Sonoma County’s prime vineyards in the Geyserville area, as well as homes and structures owned by some of the county’s most prominent winemakers have been torched by a wildfire.

Standing by the side of Highway 128 in Knights Valley Thursday morning keeping watch over the flames, the McCalls said the fire was burning the edges of a vineyard with new vines they planted just this year.

“Watching it burn is heartbreaking,” Tracy McCall said.

About four miles to the southeast, Robert Stewart remained at his Pine Flat Road property to keep watch over his family’s home.

“I’ve been with Geyserville fire for 30 years, I’m not scared of this sh--t,” he said. “I got a generator, I got water to get hot spots.”

Stewart said his wife, daughter-in-law, grandkids and pets were all evacuated and he only would leave, “when my house catches fire.”

But many fled their properties during the night and headed for an evacuation shelter at the Healdsburg Community Center.

Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, whose district encompasses the Kincade fire, as well as about half of the area burned in the October 2017 fires in Sonoma County, said he has noticed a difference in the reaction from residents to this fire.

“I’ve never seen our folks so tight and so prepared,” Gore said. “Two years ago, that was my concern, is that there was cacophony.”

Gore said he’s most concerned about wind, and he’s hopeful it stays calm to allow firefighters to make progress against the Kincaid fire that grew overnight.

“For people running around with these masks — it’s eerie — and it brings up a whole degree of trauma in our community,” Gore said.

About 2,000 people have been ordered to evacuate from their homes, Sonoma County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said.

About 300 of those people quickly fled their homes after the blaze broke out at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday and in the ensuring hours entered communities east of Geyserville, Wood said.

By 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the evacuation order included the town of Geyserville.

Sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door to businesses and homes, blaring sirens from their patrol cars to warn people of the major fire emergency. The county also sent Nixle alerts to people in the evacuation zones and issued notifications to cellphones in the evacuation areas.

In Geyserville, Bill Boutin and Kaylynn Reeb got a Nixle alert Wednesday night about the possibility of evacuations due to the Kincaid fire, and Kaylynn was up early Thursday as more alerts rolled in.

So they were awake when a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy vehicle drove by, announcing “mandatory evacuation, evacuate now,” about 6 a.m. Thursday.