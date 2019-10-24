Crews contain 3-acre wildfire in Trione-Annadel State Park in Santa Rosa

Fire crews have contained a 3-acre vegetation fire straddling Spring Lake Regional Park and Trione-Annadel State Park, where flames were spotted in the hills above the swimming lagoon at the county park Thursday morning.

While firefighters struggled against the more than 10,000-acre Kincade fire in remote northeastern Sonoma County, the wildfire at the edge of Santa Rosa was managed quickly by comparison.

“It’s got a slow rate of spread on it, so we should be able to catch it,” Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine said in the early minutes of the Annadel blaze, which was first reported shortly before 10 a.m.

Spring Lake park was evacuated during the firefight and was to remain closed for the remainder of the day to allow firefighters easy access and egress while they battled hot spots and mopped up, police said.

Students at nearby Montgomery High School, Slater Middle School and Brook Hill Elementary School reportedly were kept in classrooms during the fire to avoid exposure to smoke. Firefighting aircraft were used to combat the blaze, and fire officials used the countywide ALERTWildfire remote camera system to pinpoint the fire, which was visible from much of Santa Rosa, Heine said.

Firefighters from Cal Fire, Sonoma County Fire District and Santa Rosa City Fire were involved in the incident.

