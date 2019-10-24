Video: Fire cameras show the early hours of Kincade fire

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
October 24, 2019, 11:19AM
Updated 27 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Fire cameras around the North Bay show just how quickly the Kincade fire grew in the early morning hours. ALERTWildfire, a consortium of three universities, built a network of cameras on peaks throughout the area to help firefighters and first responders get a better view of developing wildfires.

A camera near Calistoga Road caught the fire's origin at 9:20, showing rapid growth:

At 10 PM the fire expands toward the camera on Geyser Peak:

By 11 PM the fire expands past the Geyser Peak camera:

Strong winds push the fire onward towards Geyserville at midnight:

Early morning view of the fire from the camera on Mount Jackson:

ALERTWildfire is a consortium of three universities -- The University of Nevada, Reno (UNR), University of California San Diego (UCSD), and the University of Oregon (UO) -- providing access to state-of-the-art Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) fire cameras and associated tools to help firefighters and first responders.

You can learn more about the organization and view the cameras directly at http://www.alertwildfire.org/

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine