Firefighters combat 40-acre Muir fire in Marin County

Firefighters are combating a blaze that has overtaken 40 acres between Stinson and Muir beaches in Marin County, said Laine Hendricks, spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department.

Firefighters began battling the blaze, called the Muir fire, at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, according to the fire department's Twitter account.

No structures are threatened by the blaze, Hendricks said, and there have been no evacuation orders.

The fire closed a portion of Highway 1.

