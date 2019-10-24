Hundreds of firefighters try to gain some control over Kincade fire near Geyserville

A firefighting force hundreds strong Thursday battled a 10,000-acre wildfire burning out of control near Geyserville in northeast Sonoma County, an inferno that ignited in rugged mountainous terrain before fierce winds whipped the fire down into ranches and wine grape vineyards.

Structures, including at least a half-dozen homes, have been destroyed by flames, forcing about 2,000 people to flee late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some of those forced to evacuate had no power at their homes because PG&E had pulled the plug as part of its power shut-off to try to avert fires.

The Kincade fire is burning on the western flank of one of the steepest parts of the Mayacamas Mountains overlooking the Alexander Valley and burning embers have blown down into the vineyards.

The blaze ignited during some of the riskiest fire weather with high gusting winds akin to the kind that fueled the deadly North Bay firestorm of October 2017 that destroyed more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County.

Officials have not yet provided details about property losses, much caused by embers thrown by the winds a half mile and mile ahead of the fire front. Nor have officials said what caused the Kincade fire, named for its origin near Kincade and Burned Mountain roads in an active geothermal power production area.

The winds began to ease after daybreak Thursday. The mission facing firefighters was to build fire breaks around the raging inferno before the winds were expected to roar again late afternoon. Their goal is to prevent the fire from heading into the town of Geyserville, with a population of about 900, or further into the Alexander Valley, home to many wineries, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville said.

“The actual firefighting is happening now,” Turbeville said. “Air tankers, heliotropes were flying as soon as they could this morning. Retardant is being dropped. That buys time for bulldozers and hand crews to get in and cut lines.”

The fire was first reported about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday near one of the geothermal energy facilities in the mountainous region of Sonoma County near Lake County. Arriving crews were ushered through locked gates by power plant workers and found up to 500 acres already ablaze, Turbeville said.

The winds were whipping burning tree limbs and other flaming debris every which way. Flames shot hundreds of feet into the air and crews quickly pivoted to getting people out of the path of the wind-driven fire.

A team of local firefighters made a stand along Hawkeye Ranch Road, lighting defensive backfires and saving about a half dozen houses.

By dawn Thursday, the fire had burned down from the hills into the upper edges of Alexander Valley.

Sonoma County had earlier this week already claimed a local emergency because of the forecast fire risk combined with the advance notice that PG&E would cut power to about 22,000 customers countywide.

David Rabbitt, Sonoma County supervisor chair, said during a noontime press briefing the fire comes at a time when the community is still traumatized by the North Bay fires two years ago. Rabbitt said that they had extra firefighters already placed in the region when the fire broke out and are preparing for the winds to pick up again.

“We remain vigilant,” Rabbitt said. “Take care of one another, watch out for one another.”

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.