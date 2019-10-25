Sonoma County’s Jackson Family among vineyard owners impacted by Kincade fire

A 10,000-acre fire, driven by fierce winds, whipped through choice vineyards and Sonoma County Wine Country estates, damaging or destroying some of the region’s most expensive property.

In the midst of the smoke and haze that hung thick as the mercury rose over the Alexander Valley, Jackson Family Wines scion Julia Jackson’s home, and numerous buildings on the Jackson Family estate, were destroyed.

At least a half-dozen homes — and more structures — were destroyed in areas around Highway 128, Red Winery Road and Geysers Road.

By midday Thursday, smoke still seeped from intact tree trunks and fire crackled along wooden fence lines. With winds dead, sticky smoke clung above its source material — buildings that succumbed overnight.

The acrid smell hung rich in the air, clashing with the leafy, green and yellow rows of grapevines. Many vineyard owners, even those who had already harvested, turned their sprinklers on Wednesday night in an effort to keep the wind-driven fire at bay, Supervisor James Gore said.

It wasn’t enough.

Gore toured the destruction about noon, checking up on constituents’ properties.

These weren’t just any constituents. They were among the wealthiest in the county, representing longtime Sonoma County wine families, including the Jackson family, owners of the ninth-largest wine company in the U.S., which took a direct hit.

The family, including Julia’s mother, Barbara Banke, evacuated Wednesday night, and Banke was on the phone with Gore as he talked through the news: the so-called Redwood House — the one that served as a focal point for entertaining — was gone.

So was Jackson’s house.

Gore said Banke’s demeanor on the phone was somber.

“But also very focused on what needed to happen to save other houses on the ranch,” Gore said.

Banke’s private security team saved her residence off Red Winery Road.

“It was a long freaking night,” one said. “But we saved the house.”

The wildfire started Wednesday night, and consumed more than 10,000 acres by noon Thursday, as crews battled to gain the upper hand in calmer conditions. The Kincade fire comes a little more than two years after fires in Sonoma County killed 24 people and destroyed more than 5,300 homes.

Jackson announced the loss of her home on Facebook in a stark Thursday morning post, stating, “My home burnt to the ground last night.”

Jackson, founder of the Grounded Foundation and Summit on climate change a year ago, continued:

“Stuff is just stuff, thank god I’m alive. This is why I’m doing the work I’m doing. This is why. This is why. #climatecrisis Grounded.”

Jackson chronicled her departure from home the previous night, posting photos of orange flames and smoke in the night as she took her leave, at one point about 11 p.m. Wednesday noting that the wildfire had come within about 4 miles of her home and that she had a “long night ahead.”

An hour later, she posted a brief video shot through the windshield of a moving car passing through smoke in the dark of night as it passed 11 fire engines and trucks coming the opposite direction.

Cal Fire Crews told Gore the structures were already fully involved when they arrived.

Along with the Jacksons, the Robert Young Estate Winery and Vineyard and the Garden Creek Winery suffered damage to their properties.

Justin Miller owns Garden Creek, and spent the night with his crew of workers battling the blaze.

His jeans and shirt were covered in dirt, and his eyes were bloodshot as Miller talked with Gore, his smoke mask pulled down to his neck. Miller detailed some of the crew’s firefighting efforts, including the need to use a generator to run a water pump.

“Using a generator to fuel his pump at his winery?” Gore said. “It’s crazy. That’s how all of these old volunteer fire companies started after the fires in ’64. They’re like, ‘We need to take care of our own sh--.’ ”

