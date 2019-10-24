Kincade fire started inside The Geysers geothermal power property

RANDI ROSSMANN AND WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 24, 2019, 4:03PM
Updated 5 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The 10,000‑acre Kincade fire started inside The Geysers, a sprawling complex of geothermal energy facilities nestled in the mountains between Sonoma and Lake counties, and PG&E has told state regulators that its transmission-line equipment experienced problems at about the same time the fire started drawing an emergency response.

PG&E told the California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates investor-owned utilities, that it was aware of a problem on a 230-kilovolt transmission line running through the Geysers at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. The utility noted that its information was preliminary.

The fire was first reported at 9:26 p.m., when 10 engines were sent to a vegetation fire in The Geysers on John Kincade Road at Burned Mountain Road near a small power plant, according to dispatch reports.

The report noted there were “possible power lines down in the area” and warned firefighters to be aware of the potential threat.

By 9:53 p.m., firefighters knew they would not be able to contain the fire and needed to start evacuations, the radio traffic indicated.

A PG&E worker responding to the area at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday found Cal Fire personnel at the scene of a transmission tower and was shown broken equipment on the power, the utility told the CPUC, which like Cal Fire and PG&E is investigating. PG&E said in a subsequent news release that the tower in question was inspected earlier this year as part of the utility’s efforts to prevent wildfires.

“CAL FIRE determines the sources of ignition of fire and the way that the fire spreads. The CPUC is conducting a staff investigation to assess the compliance of the electric facilities with applicable rules and regulations,” said Christopher Chow, a CPUC spokesman. “Our hearts go out to those impacted by the fire, and we continue to work with our partner state agencies that are on the front lines.”

The Geysers is a geothermal power operation on 45 square miles in the remote Mayacamas Mountains above Healdsburg and Geyserville. It includes more than a dozen individual power plants, mostly in northern Sonoma County with a few in Lake County.

Firefighters had not determined Thursday whether the blaze was ignited by power lines, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville said. State investigators typically take months to pinpoint the cause of major fires and announce their findings.

Turbeville said he had heard that a building could be involved, but there wasn’t enough information yet to know exactly how the fire started — and whether it originated from the building or the power lines, or, started elsewhere and overtook them as it spread.

Turbeville, one of the first to reach the fire, headed up Pine Flat Road with firefighters and entered the geothermal property through locked gates to get closer to the blaze, which he estimated was several hundred acres.

It was not clear Thursday whether PG&E had turned off power to the area of The Geysers where the fire ignited, said Deanna Contreras, PG&E spokeswoman. She referred further questions to Cal Fire.

PG&E shut down power to some 27,000 customers in Sonoma County on Wednesday, part of its plan to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires during hot, dry, windy conditions that can cause flames to spread rapidly. It began restoring power in Sonoma County on Thursday after the winds subsided, but anticipates dangerous fire conditions returning this weekend could lead to another round of blackouts.

PG&E said it had cut the power to local distribution lines in Geyserville and the surrounding areas — but not the larger transmission lines that carry power across the state.

“Those transmission lines were not deenergized because forecast weather conditions, particularly wind speeds, did not trigger the PSPS protocol,” PG&E said in a statement. “The wind speeds of concern for transmission lines are higher than those for distribution.”

Calpine Corp., which operates the largest power facilities in The Geysers, does not believe its equipment caused the Kincade fire, according to a company spokesman.

“The Kincade fire flashed through a portion of our Geysers geothermal facilities late yesterday,” said Calpine spokesman Brett Kerr. “All employees are safe and accounted for. We believe there is relatively minor damage to our facilities and further threat has passed. As safety permits we will conduct a thorough assessment. Some of our operations have been temporarily suspended but we expect production will resume very soon.”

The Geysers is the largest geothermal energy facility in the world. Houston-based Calpine Corp. produces enough electricity to power more than 700,000 homes from its plants on the property. High-voltage power lines carry electricity generated by its steam turbines out to the region’s grid, cutting a path through the rugged Mayacamas Mountains.

Due to windy conditions in the area, The Geysers de-energized its local power line system before the fire broke out, Kerr said. The decision was “consistent with our fire prevention protocols,” he said.

“We do not believe our facilities caused the fire,” he said. “There are power lines operated by third parties across The Geysers.”

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine