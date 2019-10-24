Kincade fire started inside The Geysers geothermal power property

The 10,000‑acre Kincade fire started inside The Geysers, a sprawling complex of geothermal energy facilities nestled in the mountains between Sonoma and Lake counties, and PG&E has told state regulators that its transmission-line equipment experienced problems at about the same time the fire started drawing an emergency response.

PG&E told the California Public Utilities Commission, which regulates investor-owned utilities, that it was aware of a problem on a 230-kilovolt transmission line running through the Geysers at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. The utility noted that its information was preliminary.

The fire was first reported at 9:26 p.m., when 10 engines were sent to a vegetation fire in The Geysers on John Kincade Road at Burned Mountain Road near a small power plant, according to dispatch reports.

The report noted there were “possible power lines down in the area” and warned firefighters to be aware of the potential threat.

By 9:53 p.m., firefighters knew they would not be able to contain the fire and needed to start evacuations, the radio traffic indicated.

A PG&E worker responding to the area at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday found Cal Fire personnel at the scene of a transmission tower and was shown broken equipment on the power, the utility told the CPUC, which like Cal Fire and PG&E is investigating. PG&E said in a subsequent news release that the tower in question was inspected earlier this year as part of the utility’s efforts to prevent wildfires.

“CAL FIRE determines the sources of ignition of fire and the way that the fire spreads. The CPUC is conducting a staff investigation to assess the compliance of the electric facilities with applicable rules and regulations,” said Christopher Chow, a CPUC spokesman. “Our hearts go out to those impacted by the fire, and we continue to work with our partner state agencies that are on the front lines.”

The Geysers is a geothermal power operation on 45 square miles in the remote Mayacamas Mountains above Healdsburg and Geyserville. It includes more than a dozen individual power plants, mostly in northern Sonoma County with a few in Lake County.

Firefighters had not determined Thursday whether the blaze was ignited by power lines, Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville said. State investigators typically take months to pinpoint the cause of major fires and announce their findings.

Turbeville said he had heard that a building could be involved, but there wasn’t enough information yet to know exactly how the fire started — and whether it originated from the building or the power lines, or, started elsewhere and overtook them as it spread.

Turbeville, one of the first to reach the fire, headed up Pine Flat Road with firefighters and entered the geothermal property through locked gates to get closer to the blaze, which he estimated was several hundred acres.

It was not clear Thursday whether PG&E had turned off power to the area of The Geysers where the fire ignited, said Deanna Contreras, PG&E spokeswoman. She referred further questions to Cal Fire.

PG&E shut down power to some 27,000 customers in Sonoma County on Wednesday, part of its plan to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires during hot, dry, windy conditions that can cause flames to spread rapidly. It began restoring power in Sonoma County on Thursday after the winds subsided, but anticipates dangerous fire conditions returning this weekend could lead to another round of blackouts.