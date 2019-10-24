Video release renews Fresno police shooting controversy

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 24, 2019, 3:05PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

FRESNO — Release of video showing a California police officer shooting an unarmed black teenager 2½ years ago has renewed controversy over the killing as a lawsuit heads toward trial.

The video shows Fresno police Sgt. Ray Villalvazo shooting 16-year-old Isiah Murrietta-Golding, who bolted from officers on April 14, 2017, as they stopped him for investigation of a homicide the day before.

The Fresno Bee reports the video was released this week by attorney Stuart Chandler, who is representing the teen's family in a lawsuit claiming excessive and unlawful deadly force.

The shooting was deemed justified by the district attorney's office, police internal affairs and the city of Fresno's Office of Independent Review.

Community organizer Cesar Casamayor of Fresno Barrios Unidos counters that the video shows police were not in danger.

___

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine