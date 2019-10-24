Auditor: 18 California cities are 'fiscally challenged'

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 24, 2019, 3:17PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — California's auditor says 18 of the state's cities are "fiscally challenged."

Elaine Howle on Thursday released a ranking of the financial health of 471 California cities. Of those, 18 cities were high risk for financial problems, 236 were moderate risk and 217 were low risk.

Of the high risk cities, Compton in Southern California was ranked No. 1 followed by Atwater, Blythe, Lindsay and Calexico. Oakland was No. 13.

The auditor's office used 10 indicators to rank the cities, including whether the city has enough money to pay its bills, how much debt it has and if the city can pay its retirement benefits.

Of the 471 cities, Howle said 337 were not setting aside enough money to pay retirement health and dental benefits for their employees.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine