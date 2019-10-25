Firefighters tackle blaze at Fountaingrove home

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 24, 2019, 10:27PM
Updated 27 minutes ago

Santa Rosa firefighters quickly contained a fire at a Fountaingrove home Thursday afternoon, while the Kincade fire blazed on farther north.

Officials received reports of the fire about 1 p.m. at a duplex on Stonefield Lane, just south of Fountaingrove Lake. Firefighters contained the blaze within 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading to nearby properties and the surrounding vegetation.

A couple hours later, firefighters tackled a dumpster fire in Fountaingrove, near Shelter Glen Way. Crews put out the fire, which didn’t spread to any wildland nearby.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

