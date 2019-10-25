Kincade fire grows to 21,900 acres, 5% contained

The out-of-control wildfire burning just northeast of Geyserville in north Sonoma County had scorched 21,900 acres and was 5% contained, according to a Friday morning estimate from Cal Fire.

A firefighting force of about 1,300 personnel was assigned to the Kincade fire, which ignited during a windstorm Wednesday night in the remote geothermal energy production area of The Geysers in the Mayacamas Mountains. It burned southward into the edges of the Alexander Valley, destroying about 49 structures, including at least a dozen homes.

Friday, there was little wind and air quality was expected to be dangerously poor in parts of northern Sonoma County, Windsor and northern Santa Rosa as the smoke from the Kincade fire hung in the area. Geyserville remains under mandatory evacuation orders.

But the continuing break from strong winds gave firefighters a chance to gain ground against the fire before another wind storm was forecast to arrive Saturday night.

“The big push today is to really try to get around this thing and get some solid control lines in,” said Sebastopol Battalion Chief Jack Piccinini, who was leading a strike team back into the Kincade effort Friday morning. “We’ve got this narrow window of opp because Sunday it’s supposed to be windy as heck again.”

Authorities were investigating whether a failure at a PG&E transmission tower started the blaze. PG&E reported equipment on a PG&E transmission tower had broken about the time the fire ignited, according to a filing with the California Public Utilities Commission.

The fire broke out about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in the geothermal energy production area of The Geysers during a wind storm that began battering the region that night and drove the fast-moving blaze burned down some of the steepest slopes of the Mayacamas Mountains leading toward the Alexander Valley.

Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine said that outside the Kincade fire area, there were no significant fires burning as of Friday morning. Heine said they had called in every off-duty firefighter to prepare for the weekend wind storm, forecast to arrive late Saturday night and another planned power outage by PG&E.

He encouraged all residents to sign up for Sonoma County’s emergency alert systems, SoCoAlert and Nixle.

“All our eyes are on the wind event Saturday,” Heine said.

Check back for updates.

