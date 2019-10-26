Cal Fire mum about unconfirmed reports of shelter deployments as flames kick up

MARY CALLAHAN, JULIE JOHNSON AND CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 25, 2019, 5:59PM
Shifting atmospheric conditions kicked up flames at the scene of the Kincade fire late Friday, overwhelming firefighting efforts and prompting unconfirmed reports of injuries high up Pine Flat Road in the Mayacamas mountain range.

Ambulances were seen rushing up the road around 4:40 p.m. as a plume of dark smoke rose above an area suddenly ablaze with active fire despite what had been a relatively calm morning at day-and-a-half-old fire.

There were unconfirmed dispatch reports that at least two emergency fire shelters had been deployed within the fire zone, though Cal Fire information officers said they could not confirm those reports or address inquiries about injuries.

There also were unconfirmed reports that those involved were conscious, alert and unharmed in the aftermath.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Marshall Turbeville said an inversion layer that had subdued flames and held gray smoke close the ground Friday morning lifted round mid-day Friday, bringing the fire to life.

“The first started picking up, throwing embers and jumping ’dozer lines,” he said.

A growing army of firefighters trying to dig in and make significant progress building fire lines in advance of extreme winds and critically low humidity forecast to hit the area late Saturday were suddenly overwhelmed and “were not being effective,” he said.

A Nevada Division of Forestry hand crew that had been working in the area of Pine Flat Road was sent away from the area as conditions grew dangerous, as were reporters.

Turbeville, who was directing contract bulldozers to a remote area to build fire lines, said they were being sent to build lines at a greater distance from the active fire to brace for the weekend’s winds. You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

