Lion Air crash report points to Boeing, pilots, maintenance

JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Indonesian investigation found that a combination of design flaws, inadequate training and maintenance lapses doomed a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet that crashed a year ago, killing 189 people.

A summary of the final accident report released Friday said Lion Air flight 610, from Indonesia's capital Jakarta to the nearby town of Pangkal Pinang off Sumatra island, went down partly because the pilots were never told how to quickly respond to malfunctions of the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet's automated flight-control system.

But investigators told reporters that nine critical problems were responsible for the tragedy.

"If one of the nine hadn't occurred, maybe the accident wouldn't have happened," chief investigator Nurcahyo Utomo said at a news conference.

Budget carrier Lion Air's jet vanished from radar after air traffic control was told the plane had altitude and air speed troubles. It plunged into the Java Sea just 13 minutes after takeoff on Oct. 29, 2018.

Five months later, a similar malfunction caused a Max jet to crash in Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board.

That led to the grounding of all 737 Max jets and put Boeing under intense pressure to explain problems associated with the flight control system, known as MCAS. The aircraft still has not resumed flying.

The troubles with the Max jets have also raised questions about the safety certification process in the U.S.

Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee said the MCAS on the Lion Air flight relied on a single "angle of attack" sensor that gave erroneous information, automatically shoving the nose of the Max jet down.

"The investigation considered that the design and certification of this feature was inadequate," according to a statement issued by the head of the committee, Soerjanto Tjahjono. "The aircraft flight manual and flight crew training did not include information about MCAS."

So far, Indonesia has not released the full final investigation report.

The statement released Friday outlined various missteps. The aircraft, only in use for two months, began having problems a few days before it crashed. A new angle of attack sensor was installed while the aircraft was on the Indonesian island of Bali a day before the crash, but it had been mis-calibrated during an earlier repair, leaving it 21 degrees out of alignment. The problem was missed when it was installed, and the investigators said they were unable to find out if the new sensor was properly tested.

Shortly after takeoff on a flight later that day from Bali to Jakarta, the airspeed and altitude warnings went off, activating the captain's stick shaker and signaling an impending stall. The captain and co-pilot regained control of the aircraft by manually overriding the automated system with help from a third Lion Air pilot who was hitching a ride in the cockpit jump seat.

Instead of turning around, the plane continued to Jakarta and landed safely and the pilot did not report fully about the problems, including the activation of the stick shaker, the summary said. This oversight kept maintenance crews from investigating, and the critical information was not shared with the pilots of the flight that crashed.

Investigators said the Indian captain and the Indonesian co-pilot were unaware of the entire situation because a warning function that should have told the pilots the two angle of attack sensors were out of sync was not installed on the aircraft.