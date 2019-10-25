Gov. Newsom to visit Kincade fire damage in Sonoma County

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is traveling to Sonoma County Friday to visit communities near Geyserville affected by the largely out-of-control and still burning Kincade fire.

Newsom will meet with emergency responders and residents and hold a public briefing with State Sen. Mike McGurie and Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, who represents the northern district of the county hit by the fire.

The Kincade fire is just one of the fires burning in the state, including the Tick fire that has forced more than 50,000 residents of Los Angeles County to evacuate.

Newsom Thursday announced that federal money would become available to help people recover from those fires, including the Kincade in Sonoma County. The Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will reimburse up to 75 percent of the cost of the local and state response to the 10,000-acre and growing fire.

The public briefing will take place 12:15 p.m. at a Cal Fire station in Geyserville, 17475 Fredson Rd. It will also be streamed online at https://www.facebook.com/CALFIRE/

