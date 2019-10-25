Kincade fire delays PG&E’s full power restoration in Sonoma County

About 20% of PG&E customers in Sonoma County affected by this week’s preemptive outage remain without power Friday morning, and the utility company has delayed expected restoration from Friday evening to late Saturday night for the majority of those residents and businesses.

Nearly 5,400 of the almost 28,000 customers who lost power countywide are still without electricity, according to Pacific Gas & Electric’s online power shut-off map.

Most of those customers remaining in the dark live or run businesses in north county near the Kincaid fire, which ignited near The Geysers geothermal energy production area Wednesday about 9:25 p.m. The inferno has destroyed 49 structures and burned almost 22,000 acres. The blaze is only 5% contained Friday morning.

About 1,000 customers still without electricity near Cloverdale are expected to have their powered restored by 7 p.m. Friday. The 2,000 customers closer to the burn zone on the outskirts of Geyserville, which remains on mandatory evacuation, can expect power back by 10 p.m. Saturday, PG&E said. However, 530 additional customers in the heart of Geyserville, which has been without power since early Thursday morning, has no estimated time for power restoration.

In neighboring Healdsburg, about 500 customers still without electricity are expected to have their power back by 10 p.m. Saturday.

Another 525 combined customers in Oakmont and the Kenwood area should see power restored by the late evening Friday. PG&E crews are on site and expect to have power back on by 4 p.m. Friday for about 20 customers in the area of Boyes Hot Spring after discovering a broken power pole there early Thursday morning.

