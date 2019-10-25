National Weather Service warns of fierce North Bay weekend winds elevating fire risks

The National Weather Service issued a pair of urgent fire weather alerts Friday morning warning of high winds and possible widespread power outages throughout the North Bay from Saturday night through Monday morning.

Northeast winds 15 mph to 30 mph, with frequent gusts of 45 to 55 mph, could occur. Gusts up to 65 mph to 75 mph are expected at the region’s highest elevations, including Mount St. Helena. The warning of dangerous winds will be in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Monday.

The strongest winds will blow Saturday night into Sunday morning, weakening but remaining gusty Sunday night into Monday.

“Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly,” according to the weather service.

The forecasted weekend winds are comparable to the conditions Wednesday night when the Kincade fire erupted in the Mayacamas Mountains overlooking the Alexander Valley in north Sonoma County. The wildfire has burned almost 22,000 acres Friday continues raging only 5% contained. The Kincade fire raced from The Geysers area, where it ignited, into the Alexander Valley at a rate of 1,000 acres an hour.

Winds this weekend could blow down trees and power lines, the weather service said. Travel could be difficult.

The red flag warning indicates escalating fire risks because of the likelihood of dangerous winds up to 80 mph and low humidity that could produce “historic” weather conditions Saturday night into Sunday given the strength and potential duration of the strongest winds. During the October 2017 North Bay wildfires, wind peaked at 65 mph.

Track the wind in the interactive below (Hit the play button to see prognosis for the weekend)