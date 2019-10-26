Firefighters quickly contain fire at unoccupied Sonoma Valley home

Sonoma Valley firefighters quickly put out a blaze Friday afternoon at a vacant El Verano home.

The fire started at 1:31 p.m. on the 400 block of Petaluma Avenue, near Marna Lane, said Sonoma Valley Fire Battalion Chief Bob Norrbom. The single-family home was empty and unoccupied, and no one was injured by the blaze. Norrbom said firefighters contained it within about 20 minutes.

The fire burned about half of the home, but smoke damage made the remainder of the house uninhabitable, Norrbom said. He estimated that the fire caused about $200,000 in damages. The blaze started to threaten nearby vegetation, but Norrbom said firefighters quickly stopped it from spreading beyond the home. Officials also closed Petaluma Avenue for a couple of hours so firefighters could tackle the blaze.

Because the home wasn’t occupied, there was no power and gas in the building, which Norrbom said made the cause of the fire “suspicious.” Norrbom said the blaze appeared to have started in one of the bedrooms.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Sonoma Valley Fire Department at 707-996-2102.

