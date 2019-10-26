PG&E power outage to begin at 4 p.m. in Sonoma County

JULIE JOHNSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 26, 2019, 12:27PM
Updated 3 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PG&E outage maps

PG&E planned outage map

Map: Where PG&E outages are happening now

PG&E officials confirmed the utility will start shutting off electricity in Sonoma County about 4 p.m. today for a planned power shutdown expected to eventually leave nearly 96,000 customers here without power.

The utility confirmed its plans just after local emergency officials in Sonoma County began ordering as many as 50,000 people in the city of Healdsburg, the town of Windsor and the Knights Valley to evacuate immediately due to the out-of-control Kincade fire that is threatening communities across northeastern areas of the county.

Geyserville has been under evacuation orders since the fire broke out late Wednesday night in the rugged Mayacamas Mountains and Geysers geothermal energy production area. The fire has grown erratically, destroying 21 homes outside Geyserville and the Alexander Valley.

Planned in advance of a Diablo wind storm expected to begin pummeling the region tonight, the power shutdown is poised to be the largest shut-off for Northern California’s electrical grid to prevent wildfires.

The blackout is expected to leave parts of 36 Northern California counties and nearly 1 million customers across the region without electricity.

In Sonoma County, the power shutdown will affect 2,941 medical baseline customers, referring to those who rely on medical equipment that needs power to operate, according to PG&E.

Utility spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said that while they are planning to start turning off the power about 4 p.m., it could begin sooner in some areas. The timing and number of customers affected could change if the weather forecast changes.

“We understand this is a hardship and we just hope our customers understand we do this to help reduce catastrophic wildfire risk,” Contreras said.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.

PG&E outage maps

PG&E planned outage map

Map: Where PG&E outages are happening now

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine