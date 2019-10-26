Three men stabbed in Santa Rosa

Three men were hospitalized early Saturday with serious stab wounds following a fight now under investigation by Santa Rosa gang officers.

A man called police at 2:26 a.m. to report he had just been stabbed in the stomach by an unknown assailant, Santa Rosa police said in a news release. Officers found the man, who had been stabbed repeatedly, near the intersection of Mendocino Avenue and Bicentennial Parkway.

The man told police he did not know who had attacked him or where the stabbing had occurred. He was taken to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

As that victim was being treated by paramedics, police were notified that two other men had walked into the emergency room of an area hospital with multiple stab wounds. The men also told officers they did not know who had attacked them or where the altercation occurred.

All three men, who were in their 20s, were expected to survive. Two were listed in stable condition and one was in guarded condition on Saturday morning, police said. Police withheld their names, citing the violent nature of the crime and the ongoing investigation.

Police encouraged witnesses or others with information about the incident to contact the Gang Crimes Team at 707-543-3670. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program” for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this stabbing.