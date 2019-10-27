Fire crews dig in for windy night battling Kincade fire in Sonoma County

Firefighters aggressively fought the out-of-control Kincade fire north of Sonoma County on Saturday, hoping to make progress and establish containment lines in anticipation of historically high winds that could fan the flames and push embers miles ahead overnight.

By Saturday night, the nearly 26,000-acre Kincade fire was only 11% contained, even with the help of four large air tankers during the day. The blaze had already destroyed 77 structures — 31 of them homes — and damaged another 14. At least 23,500 structures were threatened to be overrun by the fire Saturday.

Public safety officials worried that the massive blaze would spread at an even more dangerous rate as strong winds — the likes of which haven’t been seen since the deadly 2017 wildfires — were expected to burst across the North Bay overnight and into Sunday morning.

“We’re planning for the worst, but obviously it’s Mother Nature who’s in control at this point,” said Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox. “I think it could be as bad if not worse (than 2017), but I think that’s just speculation.”

In anticipation of the destructive path the fire could take if conditions worsened, more than 83,000 people in Sonoma County between Highway 101 and the Pacific Ocean were ordered to evacuate Saturday. It marked the largest mass evacuation in the county’s history.

“You cannot fight this,” Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said of the fire at a 6:30 p.m. news conference. “If you’re under an evacuation order, you must leave.”

The forecast also prompted PG&E to initiate the largest planned power outage this season — affecting 940,000 customers in portions of 36 counties — in the hopes of preventing its equipment from sparking another destructive wildfire. Officials urged residents to evacuate before 4 p.m. to avoid fleeing during the outage.

When deadly flames reaching 100 feet rampaged through Sonoma County two years ago with almost no warning, firefighters concentrated nearly all of their efforts on evacuating people. With winds expected to reach 80 mph in gusts — potentially even surpassing the winds in 2017 — firefighters this time around still won’t be able to tackle the blaze head-on. Their plan is to sneak around the back, said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Ben Nicholls.

Nicholls called the tactic “fire front following.” Fire crews will move in behind the leading edge of the fire and work to keep the fire off of structures before they are overtaken by flames.

The No. 1 goal overnight, Nicholls said, will be to protect structures and homes.

Preparing for the worst Saturday, Cal Fire more than doubled the number of fire personnel on the line from the day before — from 1,300 to 2,830. With 68 hand crews, 251 engines, 25 water tenders, 10 helicopters and 50 bulldozers, fire officials tackled the blaze as best they could before the dangerous winds blew through the county.

During the day, the agency also deployed the air tankers, which carry about 19,000 gallons of retardant each. One air tanker dropped its first load of retardant just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday north of Pine Flat Road in the rugged Mayacamas Mountains outside Geyserville. The low-flying plane shook homes on the edge of the Alexander Valley near the hills.