Kincade fire: Where to evacuate and what to bring

Sonoma County emergency officials have issued an evacuation order for the Highway 101 corridor from Geyserville south through the town of Windsor — this includes the entire city of Healdsburg, the town of Windsor, and all areas east of the Chalk Hill Road area — as well as Highway 128 North Knights Valley area to the Napa County line. The evacuation order has been issued in anticipation of strong winds and a planned power outage, compounded by the threat of the still mostly out-of-control Kincade fire. It affects some 50,000 residents who will need to evacuate before 4 p.m. this afternoon, Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Free public transportation for evacuees will be available at the following locations:

**Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg

**Home Depot and Walmart Parking Lot, Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane, Windsor

**New Song Church, 167 Arata Ln, Windsor

EVACUATION WARNINGS have also been issued for the Dry Creek Valley west of Forestville, Larkfield and Mark West Drainage, West of Sebastopol to the coast, north of Bodega Highway and south of Stewarts Point/Skaggs Springs Road. People residing in these areas are instructed to be ready to evacuate.

Evacuees are instructed to drive south (Highway 101 is open in both directions right now) to EVACUATION CENTERS in Santa Rosa and Petaluma (all evacuation centers are small-animal friendly):

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building – 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building – 1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952

Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds – 100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma, CA 94952

Open to large animals only: Sonoma County Fairgrounds – 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa

Essential items to bring to evacuation centers, according to SoCo Emergency and The Red Cross:

— Pets, critical pet supplies (medications, food, pet carrier)

— A change of clothes and sturdy shoes

— Bedding

— Medications and copies of all prescriptions

— Copies of important documents (e.g. ID, insurance cards, deeds, passport) — Extra eye glasses, batteries for hearing aids

— Credit cards, ATM, and cash

— Cell phones and chargers

—Your child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other “lovey”

—Your emergency kit

Call 2-1-1 for non-emergency questions and resources, or text the keywords “SOCO DISASTER” to 898211 for updates on evacuation areas, shelter locations, power shutoffs, mental health resources and other disaster information.

Call 911 only if you need immediate assistance.

Información en Español:

Se emitió una orden de evacuación para la Ciudad de Healdsburg, el Pueblo de Windsor y sus áreas rurales cercanas. Debe salir antes de las 4PM de hoy 10/26.

Centros de evacuación:

Salón de los Veteranos de Santa Rosa – 1351 Maple Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Petaluma Terrenos de la Feria – 100 Fairgrounds Dr, Petaluma, CA 94952

Salón de los Veteranos de Petaluma – 1094 Petaluma Blvd S, Petaluma, CA 94952

Terrenos de la feria de Santa Rosa – 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa (Este centro esta abiertó solamente para animales grandes)

Aqui hay unos articulos esenciales para incluir con su bolsa de emergencia:

— Mascotas, equipaje critico de mascota (medicamentos, comida, transportistas) Un cambio de ropa y zapatos resistentes

— Medicamentos y copias de todas recetas

— Copiias de documentos importantes ( e.g. identificacion, tarjetas de seguro, alquiler/ escritura de casa, pasaporte)

— Lentes de repuesto, pilas para aparatos de oído

— Tarjetas de crédito, ATM, y efectivo

— Telefonos celulares y cargadores

Llame al 2-1-1 para preguntas que no son emergencia y para encontrar recursos, o envíe las palabras “DESASTRE SOCO” al número 898211 para obtener información actualizada sobre áreas de evacuación, ubicaciones de refugios, cortes de energía, recursos de salud mental y más información sobre desastres.

Call 911 solo si necesita asistencia inmediata.

Evacue ahora si está bajo esta orden de evacuación.