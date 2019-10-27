Latest: Winds picking up in Healdsburg hills

Here’s what you need to know from Saturday:

— Nearly 90,000 people ordered to flee potential path of Kincade fire

— Fire crews dig in for windy night battling Kincade fire in Sonoma County

— PG&E’s electricity outage hits hardest in the North Bay

Here is the latest information about the Kincade fire:

— Map: Real-time map of wind gusts in the North Bay

— Map: Kincade fire evacuation zone and shelters

3:15 a.m.

A structure can be seen burning at Soda Rock winery.

3:10 a.m.

Trees are reported down on Chalk Hill Road and the fire is moving fast, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. Chalk Hill Road is not recommended as an evacuation route.

2:45 a.m.

Winds in the Healdsburg hills are gusting up to 80 mph, the National Weather Service reported. In the Santa Rosa area, gusts have been recorded at 30 to 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Satellite imagery shows the heat from the Kincade fire is intensifying rapidly.

At the intersection of Highway 128 and Pine Flat Road, flames can be seen cresting a ridge above the east side of the Alexander Valley and moving down the hill toward the valley floor.

1 a.m.

The following evacuation centers are open in response to the Kincade fire. All evacuation centers are prepared to accept people with small animals. No identification is needed to stay at an evacuation shelter, and English and Spanish-speaking staff will be there to make shelters safe, supportive places for all.

Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building, 1351 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa

Petaluma Fairgrounds, 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma

Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. South, Petaluma

Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Sonoma County Fairgrounds (Large animals only), 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

