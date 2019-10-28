About 200,000 Sonoma County residents under evacuation orders during Kincaid fire

As the Kincade fire menaced the outskirts of Windsor and Healdsburg and torched properties in the Alexander Valley on Sunday, public officials expanded evacuation orders to nearly 200,000 Sonoma County residents, hoping to avert a tragedy on the magnitude of the 2017 firestorm.

The largest official evacuation in the county’s history grew through a series of orders from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and Santa Rosa Police Department, based on information from Cal Fire about the advancing fire, which has surpassed 30,000 acres. Mandatory evacuation orders now affect about 180,000 to 185,000 residents, according to county officials.

The scope of the exodus is roughly on par with the effort to evacuate residents along the Feather River Basin spanning three Northern California counties in 2017, when erosion of an emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam raised fears the valley would be flooded and cities wiped out. It is less drastic than a storm of more than 17 fires that spanned Southern California and forced nearly 1 million people from their homes in 2007.

Most displaced Sonoma County residents will likely find shelter with friends and family, said Cynthia Shaw, a Red Cross spokeswoman who hails from San Jose. Others will try to find a hotel room among the strained North Bay lodging stock. For others, there were still spaces available at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, the Marin County Fairgrounds in San Rafael, and the Napa Valley College and CrossWalk Church in Napa, Shaw said.

“Those that may not have transportation or that network or means, we provide that safety net,” she said. At least 2,500 people had sought temporary shelter at one of numerous sites set up across the North Bay area.

Last night was a sleepless one for Ron Wilkins of Santa Rosa’s Rincon Valley neighborhood.

The retired high school teacher and his wife, Judy, kept tabs on the fire after losing power Saturday evening. They decided to go to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds emergency shelter at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Wilkins, 81, said he didn’t think the wildfire would reach Santa Rosa. But Judy Wilkins wanted to go, so they grabbed their 12-year-old Rottweiler mix, Harley, and made their way to the fairgrounds’ Finley Hall, which allowed small pets.

Sitting on a bench as the sun rose, her husband questioned whether authorities were “really overdoing it” when it came to the mass evacuations, but acknowledged the consequences could be worse without a large response.

“They’re playing it safe,” he said. “And if you make a mistake on that, it’s pretty bad.”

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick, who made the final decision on the extent of the weekend’s evacuations, defended the scale of the effort.

“I can understand why someone in Bodega Bay is saying, ‘C’mon. What are you guys doing?’ I don’t take these decisions lightly,” said Essick, who was sworn into the position in January after starting his career with the sheriff’s office in 1994 as a correctional deputy. “ I look at October 2017 and I still get emotional about this because I was there. … We lost 24 lives.”

PG&E’s ongoing power shut-off, which the utility says is affecting more than 100,000 Sonoma County customers and hundreds of thousands of others across California, complicates the Red Cross’ shelter goals. The Red Cross wants shelters with electricity, and the widespread blackouts “posed a challenge,” Shaw said.