Kincade fire evacuees flock to Sonoma County Fairgrounds for shelter

Saturday night was a sleepless one for Ron Wilkins of Santa Rosa’s Rincon Valley neighborhood.

The retired high school teacher and his wife, Judy, kept tabs on the 30,000-acre Kincade fire after losing power in the evening, before deciding at 5 a.m. Sunday to head to the emergency shelter at Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

They are among dozens who flocked to the Santa Rosa shelter, and two of nearly 1,300 who had checked into Red Cross or community shelters, local government and Red Cross officials said.

By Sunday morning, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office ordered about 190,000 county residents to leave their homes because of the fire threat presented to Healdsburg, Windsor and north Santa Rosa by the spreading Kincade blaze.

Wilkins, 81, said he didn’t think the fire would reach Santa Rosa and was on the fence about needing to evacuate. Though their house wasn’t part of the northeast Santa Rosa evacuation zone when they headed to the fairgrounds’ shelter, they figured they might be ordered to leave before long.

Judy Wilkins wanted to go, so they grabbed their 12-year-old Rottweiler mix, Harley, and made their way to a bench outside the fairgrounds’ Finley Hall. Her husband questioned whether authorities were “really overdoing it” when it came to the mass evacuations, but acknowledged the consequences could be worse without a large evacuation.

“They’re playing it safe,” he said. “And if you make a mistake on that, it’s pretty bad.”

Dwayne Benedict, 58, didn’t have much of a choice. He described himself as basically homeless, staying until recently with some friends on Stony Point Road. When the friends left to seek shelter, he was dropped off at the fairgrounds, where he found a comforting and accommodating place to relax.

Benedict realizes state officials haven’t determined the cause of the Kincade blaze yet. But he knew PG&E has reported trouble with one of its towers near The Geyers shortly before the fire sparked near there. Regardless of whether an investigation determines PG&E’s equipment ignited the Kincade fire Wednesday night, he hopes PG&E will invest more in its infrastructure to protect towers and power lines during dry October days like these.

“It’s all kindling, dry as a bone,” Benedict said.

Nancy Westsmith, a 70-year-old Guerneville resident, wasn’t surprised to learn that the inferno had not made its way southwest to her town from its lair in the hills near Healdsburg, although officials called for mandatory evacuations for large swaths of west county fearing the fire could burn all the way to the Pacific Ocean. She recalled that at a dinner with her neighbors Saturday night, there were mixed opinions they needed to leave.

“I was going to stay,” she said. “I think I should have stayed.”

