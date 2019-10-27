Firefighters try to keep Kincade fire from reaching Healdsburg and Windsor; 190,000 evacuated in Sonoma County

The Kincade fire pushed to the edges of densely populated Healdsburg and Windsor Sunday morning, as an army of more than 3,000 firefighters battled to keep the blaze from torching those densely populated towns.

Fearing the worst of the inferno is yet to come, officials have ordered a far-reaching evacuation, forcing more than a third of Sonoma County residents to leave their homes. For many, the weekend evacuation comes after two PG&E blackouts this week, the second of which still has about 300,000 county residents left in the dark.

Flames from the 30,000‑acre wildfire jumped Chalk Hill Road overnight Saturday destroying historic Soda Rock Winery in the heart of the Alexander Valley and heightening fears the inferno will reach Windsor. In another spot on the edge of Healdsburg, firefighters boxed flames on the edge of the Russian River, but feared spot fires had carried it across to heavily wooded Ballache Avenue and Fitch Mountain, threatening those rural residential communities.

“Windsor and Healdsburg are the immediate threat right now. They have moved a lot of firefighting resources to Healdsburg and Chalk Hill (Road),” said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine, who is helping coordinate the massive firefight.

Heavy smoke from the fire pushed south blanketing Windsor, hindering firefighters efforts Sunday to see where spots fires may ignite and for residents heeding a mandatory evacuation to drive safely away from their area.

Authorities have ordered 190,000 Sonoma County residents to leave their homes Saturday night into Sunday as the threat from the fire escalates. The exodus clogged traffic on Highway 101, Highway 12 and other routes as people left their homes. As of 10:30 a.m., HIghway 101 is closed from between Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg and Arata Lane in Windsor because of heavy smoke.

Residents filled Sonoma County evacuation centers and officials opened as far away as the Marin County Fairgrounds, although some space remained open Sunday morning at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building.

The evacuations initially started in Geyserville where the fire started Wednesday night. But Saturday the evacuation orders expanded to include the entire towns of Healdsburg and Windsor.

Later Saturday, residents on the west side of Highway 101, from Guerneville to Forestville and all the way to Bodega Bay on the coast were told to leave. Then early Sunday morning residents of north Santa Rosa west of the freeway and south to Steele Lane in front of Coddingtown Mall were ordered to flee because fire officials worried the winds would carry burning embers miles from the fire lines some 20 miles north. Also, late Sunday morning, officials also evacuated the Larkfield, Rincon Valley, Mark West, Fountaingrove area east of Highway 101.

Officers from more than 140 law enforcement agencies are on patrol in the deserted communities.

“It’s been a busy night,” Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said in a Sunday morning briefing. “It’s been stressful. It’s been chaotic.”

Essick said his department had the resources to ensure that residents who left their homes as part of the mass evacuation did not need to worry about the safety of their abandoned homes.

““The sheriff’s office is not going to tolerate looters,” he said.

Winds of historic force roared overnight into Sunday morning. Before dawn, one mighty wind gust reached 93 mph in the hills above northeast Healdsburg. Steady wind gusts between 60 mph and 80 mph whipped the hills, while the speeds were 30 mph to 40 mph in the valleys of Healdsburg, Windsor and Santa Rosa.

Anticipating the destructive winds, PG&E on Saturday turned off power to 93,000 customers in Sonoma County, leaving about 300,000 people in the dark.

