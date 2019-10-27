Fire burning near Carquinez Bridge in Vallejo closes I-80

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2019, 10:05AM
I-80 remains closed in both directions Sunday morning from Highway 4 to I-780 in Vallejo about two hours after a major wildfire started and quickly spread next to the toll plaza along the Carquinez Bridge linking motorists between Solano and Contra Costa counties.

Toll collectors were immediately told to leave their booths and video showed heavy smoke rising to the sky off the grass adjacent the bridge, which sees an average of 131,000 motorists each weekday. High winds quickly pushed the fire to both sides of the Carquinez Strait, said John Goodwin, spokesman for the Bay Area Toll Authority.

Power is out at the toll plaza as part of PG&E’s planned shut-off, but the toll plaza continues to function on a generator, he said. The bridge is still collecting tolls electronically with FasTrak.

Electricians with Caltrans are working to dispatch crews as soon as it is safe to do so, said Goodwin. Locating fire personnel has also proven difficult due to all networks and phone lines being down in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

