'They saw an opportunity to take a young child': Two face charges after 3-year-old Alabama girl abducted from party found dead

For 10 days, the city of Birmingham, Alabama, had hope that 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, who was abducted from a birthday party earlier this month, would be safely returned to her family.

Hope was the prevailing emotion among investigators as they tirelessly tracked down clues about Kamille's whereabouts after she was reported missing on Oct. 12. City and state leaders were hopeful that appeals to the public and generous rewards would turn up critical tips. Meanwhile, Kamille's family hoped they would once again get to hold the little girl affectionately nicknamed "Cupcake."

"It's something that affects not just one community, one part of town," Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith said at a news conference last week. "I think everyone wants to see this young baby found and back home."

But on Tuesday night, the hope that had fueled the days-long search for Kamille was replaced by grief.

Human remains believed to be Kamille's were found in a dumpster at a landfill in Birmingham, Smith said at a news conference - a grim development in an abduction that has captivated the city of more than 200,000 and made national headlines. Now, police are planning to charge two people, who have no apparent connection to the girl or her family, with kidnapping and murder.

"Locating the remains were the last pieces of the puzzle" investigators needed to bring charges against Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown, Smith said. The pair were arrested on unrelated charges shortly after Kamille went missing and questioned about her disappearance. As of Tuesday, Brown was still in jail and Stallworth, who bonded out, was taken into custody again, Smith said.

"We believe that this was something that they thought about and acted upon," he said. "They saw an opportunity to take a young child, which they did. Further investigation will reveal what action happened after that."

Attorneys for Stallworth and Brown did not respond to requests for comment early Wednesday, but have previously said their clients are innocent, the Associated Press reported.

Tuesday's news was met with an outpouring of support from the community, including leaders such as Birmingham Democratic Mayor Randall Woodfin and Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

"Our entire city is mourning," Woodfin said at the news conference. "Kamille is gone, ripped away from her family. The pain her family is enduring is unimaginable."

In a statement shared on Twitter, Ivey offered her "heartfelt condolences" to the young girl's loved ones.

"The heart of our state is broken, but our resolve must be to do everything we can to avoid this tragedy from happening to another family," she tweeted. "Our prayers are with Kamille's family and all who have been touched by this nightmare."

Kamille was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 at a public housing community in Birmingham, where she and her relatives had gathered to celebrate a birthday. The youngster, dressed in a pink T-shirt with a Minnie Mouse design and leopard print shorts, was playing outside with another child when a man suddenly approached, according to surveillance video released by police last week.

The man, who appeared to walk with a slight limp, briefly paused in front of the two children before moving along, the video showed. As he disappeared from the camera's view, the children scampered along behind him.

Moments later, Kamille was gone, police said.