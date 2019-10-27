3 die in wildfires in Mexico's Baja California

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 27, 2019, 10:37AM
Updated 32 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

TIJUANA, Mexico — Mexican authorities say three people have died in wind-whipped wildfires in the northwestern state of Baja California.

Mexico's civil defense agency said Friday that fires near Tecate, near Tijuana and between the coastal towns of Rosarito and Ensenada had forced 1,645 people to evacuate their homes.

One of the fires closed the coastal highway north of Ensenada for several hours. Another, near Tecate, burned more than 35,000 acres (about 14,200 hectares).

Schools were ordered closed in Tijuana, Tecate and Rosarito due to smoke.

Officials blamed strong Santa Ana winds, but they appeared to have died down by evening.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine