California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares statewide fire emergency, citing Kincade blaze

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday declared a statewide emergency due to the harrowing effects of wildfires and evacuations that have accompanied “extreme fire weather conditions” in at least 43 California counties, including the 30,000-acre Kincade fire burning largely out of control in north Sonoma County.

Newsom was in Sonoma County on Sunday, starting with a visit to the Petaluma Community Center, one of four official shelters for evacuees. An aide said the governor would also visit a local hospital and the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, another shelter.

The governor mingled with some of the nearly 190,000 county residents — more than a third of those living in Sonoma County — that were ordered this weekend to leave their homes as the Kincade fire risk elevated over the weekend. As firefighters worked to gain more control of the blaze, authorities ordered the far-flung evacuation because they fear the fire could penetrate densely populated Healdsburg and Windsor plus potentially west county.

“We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires,” the governor said in a prepared statement, which cited both the Kincade fire and the Tick fire in Southern California.

Fires that erupt during winds reaching 55 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph, can be catastrophic, the governor’s proclamation said, adding that “it is imperative that California is ready to immediately mitigate any impacts resulting from these conditions.”

The Kincade fire, which ignited Wednesday, prompted the evacuation of 190,000 people Saturday night and Sunday morning, the largest evacuation in county history.

Shut-offs by PG&E as well as Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas & Electric likely will leave more than 1 million customers without power, including households, businesses, public facilities, medical care centers and schools, Newsom said.

The Tick fire in Los Angeles County scorched 4.615 acres and was 65% contained Sunday.