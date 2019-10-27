Dramatic videos show fight against Kincade fire

More than 3,000 firefighters from around California are fighting the raging Kincade fire in Sonoma County.

Some of them are stationed in Windsor trying to halt the approach of the wind-fueled blaze that has, so far, forced the evacuation of almost 200,000 people.

Press Democrat photographer Beth Schlanker captured some of the efforts in Windsor and in other parts of Sonoma County.

Take a look at the dramatic video:

On Milk Barn Road in Windsor:

On Old Barn Road in Geyserville:

Evacuation warning for Foothill subdivision in Windsor: