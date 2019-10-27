Dramatic videos show fight against Kincade fire

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
October 27, 2019, 1:39PM
Updated 35 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

More than 3,000 firefighters from around California are fighting the raging Kincade fire in Sonoma County.

Some of them are stationed in Windsor trying to halt the approach of the wind-fueled blaze that has, so far, forced the evacuation of almost 200,000 people.

Press Democrat photographer Beth Schlanker captured some of the efforts in Windsor and in other parts of Sonoma County.

Take a look at the dramatic video:

On Milk Barn Road in Windsor:

On Old Barn Road in Geyserville:

Evacuation warning for Foothill subdivision in Windsor:

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine