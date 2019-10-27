Burris fire prompts evacuations in Mendocino County

NASHELLY CHAVEZ
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2019, 4:49PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Evacuations were underway in Mendocino County Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out northwest of Ukiah, burning 250 acres as of 3:45 p.m., Cal Fire said.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for Elledge Ranch Road, King Ranch Road and Horseshoe Circle, all northeast of Lake Mendocino in the Cold Creek Ranch area, a 2:15 p.m. a Nixle alert by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. The blaze, named the Burris fire, also spurred an evacuation warning for areas between Highway 20 and Highway 175 and between the east side of the Russian River to the Lake County line, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Twitter post.

Residents should evacuate using Potter Valley Road to Highway 20 toward Ukiah.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com.

