Firefighter rescues two trapped residents from Kincade fire in Sonoma County

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
October 27, 2019, 4:35PM
Updated 1 hour ago

A firefighter battling the raging Kincade fire deployed his personal fire shelter to protect two residents trapped by the blaze near Geyserville over the weekend, according to the San Francisco Chronicle and other media outlets.

The unnamed firefighter came across the pair around 6:20 p.m. on Friday as flames closed in, according to Cal Fire.

"While working on an active portion of the fire, the firefighter came across two civilians who were attempting to evacuate from the fire when the fire intensified," the agency said. "At that point, the firefighter was forced to deploy his fire shelter, where he shielded them from the fire."

The three people were sent to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to KPIX.

A fire shelter is made out of aluminum foil, silica and fiberglass and resembles a blanket. It is meant to be used as a last resort as protection against flames.

More than 3,000 firefighters were battling the 30,000-acre fire, which started Wednesday, and has prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people in Sonoma County.

