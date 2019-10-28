Tubbs survivor stayed on to defend his new home from the Kincade fire

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2019, 8:35PM
Updated 12 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

As he told of taking on the end of the world early Sunday at the hillside house he’s building near Windsor, Robert Payne interrupted himself to urge that no one emulate him.

“We don’t want to encourage people to do what I’m doing,” Payne, 50, said alongside his home-in-progress just east of Highway 101 and north of Arata Lane.

He believes he was extraordinarily well prepared to take a stand against the Kincade fire and protect the house he is building to replace his previous home. It was a bit north of Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park, and it burned two years ago in the Tubbs fire.

He has framed and outfitted the new house with exterior walls, but not yet an interior or windows. “It’s my everything,” Payne said.

He seems clearly aware of the wisdom of evacuating when authorities deem a neighborhood to be in peril. However, he said, he prepared at great length to defend his place from a potential disaster like the one that arrived abruptly Sunday.

“I’ve got 6,000 gallons of water at my disposal,” Payne said, pointing toward two large, plastic tanks behind his construction site. To move the water quickly, he has a solar-powered pump.

As he spoke, he wore a respirator, a tight-fitting device that when strapped over the nose and mouth protect the wearer from contaminated air far better than a face mask would.

“If you didn’t have a respirator,” Payne said, “what I did last night, you couldn’t do.”

He sleeps in a travel trailer that he has parked on his 1.25-acre parcel. But, he said, he slept very little Saturday night.

When the wind kicked on early Sunday morning, it was as though someone had flipped a switch. At once, grass was afire in a neighbor’s horse corral just yards away from his house project. A finger of the Kincade fire had arrived, and with a vengeance.

“It was Armageddon,” Payne said.

He ran for the hose connected to his stored water. He was dousing flames when a fire crew arrived and helped to neutralize the threat.

Payne will never know for sure, but he believes that had he not been there on the property, and prepared as well as he was, his unfinished — and uninsured — home would have fallen to the Kincade fire.

“I stayed to stop it, man,” he said. “I had to.”

Payne felt he needed to say, yet again, that he doesn’t believe it would be smart nor safe for others in the same position to stay and defend their property.

He knows, too, that the threat may have moved on toward Windsor on Sunday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s gone for good.

“I’m still not sleeping tonight.”

You can reach Staff Writer Chris Smith at 707-521-5211 or chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine