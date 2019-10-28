Sonoma County's 40 public school districts closed Monday, Tuesday due to Kincade fire

LISA OSTROSKI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 27, 2019, 9:49PM
Updated 1 minute ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

School officials will keep nearly 70,000 students home in Sonoma County’s 40 public school districts on Monday and Tuesday because of the Kincade fire and uncertainty surrounding the availability of power, potential evacuations of students and staff and air quality. The Sonoma County’s Office of Education’s alternative education, special education, and juvenile detention center classes will also be closed.

The school districts will individually reassess the situation for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and the Office of Education will provide updates each afternoon at 4 p.m., officials said in a news release.

The following independent charter schools will also be closed through Tuesday: Credo Charter School, Kid Street Charter School, Pathways Charter, Reach Charter, River Montessori Charter, Sebastopol Independent Charter, Village Charter and Woodland Star Charter.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine