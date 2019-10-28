Sonoma County's 40 public school districts closed Monday, Tuesday due to Kincade fire

School officials will keep nearly 70,000 students home in Sonoma County’s 40 public school districts on Monday and Tuesday because of the Kincade fire and uncertainty surrounding the availability of power, potential evacuations of students and staff and air quality. The Sonoma County’s Office of Education’s alternative education, special education, and juvenile detention center classes will also be closed.

The school districts will individually reassess the situation for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and the Office of Education will provide updates each afternoon at 4 p.m., officials said in a news release.

The following independent charter schools will also be closed through Tuesday: Credo Charter School, Kid Street Charter School, Pathways Charter, Reach Charter, River Montessori Charter, Sebastopol Independent Charter, Village Charter and Woodland Star Charter.