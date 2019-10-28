Latest: Firefighters hold the fire line near Windsor neighborhood

Here are five things you need to know from Sunday:

— Kincade fire, Day 4: Blaze swells to 54,300 acres, firefighters

dig in for difficult night

— Evacuations double: More than 180,000 people ordered to leave homes, businesses and Sonoma County sheriff defends mass evacuations

— Another power shut-off could hit later this week

— The scene in Windsor: A valiant stand by firefighters

— Return of flames awakens painful memories for 2017 fire survivors

---

Here’s where you can see what is happening now:

— Map: Latest location of Kincade fire (updated every 4 to 6 hours)

— Map: Current wind gusts in the North Bay

— Map: Kincade fire evacuation zone and shelters

---

Here’s the latest information about the Kincade fire:

6:35 a.m.

Firefighters faced off with the Kincade fire on the edge of a Windsor neighborhood late Sunday into Monday and beat back the flames, holding back an arm of the huge blaze as it menaced Windsor, Wikiup and Larkfield.

The threat to the residential areas caused officials late Sunday night to issue another emergency evacuation notice for people still in the area — to get out due to the approaching fire. Dispatch reports indicated flames had gotten within 100 yards of homes on Lockwood Drive west of Shiloh Ridge in Windsor.

It was a major, but successful firefight, said Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine in a brief text message before going into a fire update meeting.

Crews held the fire line, said retired Sonoma County sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum who came out of retirement to help with the fire.

“We had that run up to Lockwood (Drive),” Crum said. “They got it tampered down. The firefighters are doing an amazing job keeping it out of the neighborhoods.”

“Other than that it was a very quiet night,” he said.

Winds should ease Monday and the Red Flag Warning was set to end at 11 a.m., indicating a possible break for firefighters on the raging Kincade fire threatening Windsor, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa.

An update from Cal Fire wasn’t available early Monday but as Sunday night the fire was at almost 55,000 acres and with containment just at 5 percent.

The weather break could be brief. Strong winds are due to return Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing gusts of 60-70 mph.

---

