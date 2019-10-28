Detectives investigating suspicious Sonoma house fire

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 28, 2019, 7:23AM

Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives Monday were investigating a suspicious fire Sunday that burned a house and a second structure in Sonoma, according to a sheriff’s official Monday.

The fire was reported just after noon on Napa Road near Fifth Street East and initial reports indicated flames had spread into a vineyard.

The fire garnered a large response including Sonoma Valley, Schell-Vista, Cal Fire, Kenwood, Eldridge, Gold Ridge, Sebastopol, Petaluma, Rancho Adobe and Lakeville volunteers.

The fire’s cause appeared to be intentional and sheriff’s detectives were called to investigate it as a possible arson, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Further information wasn’t available early Monday on the fire. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

