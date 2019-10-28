2 firefighters burned in Kincade fire

California authorities say two firefighters were injured Sunday battling the Kincade fire that has been raging since Wednesday in Sonoma County.

Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said Sunday one firefighter sustained serious burn injuries and was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center. The other firefighter who was burned had minor injuries.

Nearly 200,000 people in Northern California are under evacuation orders as crews grapple with a wildfire in Sonoma County.

Officials say the wildfire has burned 85 square miles (220 square kilometers), destroyed 94 structures and was threatening 80,000 buildings.