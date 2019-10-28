2 firefighters burned in Kincade fire

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 28, 2019, 7:31AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

California authorities say two firefighters were injured Sunday battling the Kincade fire that has been raging since Wednesday in Sonoma County.

Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said Sunday one firefighter sustained serious burn injuries and was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center. The other firefighter who was burned had minor injuries.

Nearly 200,000 people in Northern California are under evacuation orders as crews grapple with a wildfire in Sonoma County.

Officials say the wildfire has burned 85 square miles (220 square kilometers), destroyed 94 structures and was threatening 80,000 buildings.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine