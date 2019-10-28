PG&E hoping to restore power to many Sonoma County residents later Monday

Power could return to many Sonoma County residents later Monday, according to PG&E.

Crews early Monday started inspecting power lines as a step toward getting the electricity back in some areas, said Deanna Contreras, PG&E spokeswoman.

Contreras Monday said the goal was to get power back to Sonoma County residents — not included in the fire footprint — by late Monday or early Tuesday. Some 93,000 customers, or 300,000 people, were knocked out of power in a planned outage staged ahead of strong winds and fire danger predicted for late last week.

For some, the restoration could be short lived with more strong winds due in Tuesday into Wednesday.

“We want to restore power even if it’s for a little bit…so people can charge things and have a sense of normalcy at least for a little bit,” she said.

The company hasn’t decided, however, whether it will shut off electricity to customers ahead of Tuesday’s winds.

Calmer skies Monday allowed for a 6 a.m. “all clear” alert by PG&E in Sonoma County, giving the utility crews the nod to start line inspections.

Some 6,000 people and several helicopters were looking for line damage, Contreras said.

“We’re hoping to have power restored by the end of the day today,” she said.

Natural gas also was turned off by the company to about 22,000 customers as part of the fire‑related safety step. When that would be restored was under review, she said. PG&E crews early Monday started inspecting power lines as a step toward getting power turned back in some areas.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.