2017 fire survivors under threat of Kincade fire in Sonoma County traumatized again

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 29, 2019, 10:05AM

Gary and Lynda Bayless bought too much food for their house warming party.

The couple who moved July 18 back into a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs fire a year and nine months earlier had planned to host a “thank you” party Saturday for family and friends, builders and firefighters.

But the firefighters were busy battling the Kincade fire.

Lynda brought them the leftovers.

The fire came within a mile and a half of their new home Sunday night, and it again sent Mark West Springs, Larkfield and Wikiup residents who lost 1,729 homes two years ago scrambling to evacuate ahead of another massive, terrifying fire.

“In some ways it was more impactful than it was the night we fled the (Tubbs) fire,” Lynda said, taking on a reflective tone while she worked to water plants under smoky skies at her home Monday afternoon. “It’s because I had more time to think about what was happening.”

Residents in this sprawling neighborhood north of Santa Rosa have watched for days since the Kincade fire sparked Wednesday night 30 miles north in The Geysers. They watched as it gained steam Thursday, Friday and Saturday, reaching 54,000 acres by Saturday night. It chewed through another 12,000 acres overnight Sunday, destroying homes a mile and a half from the Baylesses’ new home and charring property within the Mark West Springs canyon — at Safari West, and in the Loch Haven neighborhood that lost four homes to the Tubbs fire.

Just 59 homes have been rebuilt in Mark West Springs, Larkfield and Wikiup since the 2017 fire. Another 260 homes are under construction, their fresh wood gleaming amid charred trees as far as the eye can see in the Mark West Springs Road corridor.

“This used to be my Tahoe view,” said Melissa Frediana, a neighbor whose home was spared, pointing to a nearby ridge.

Firefighters battled hard Sunday night to spare further destruction.

The wind surged, whipping up a southern flank of the Kincade fire into a roaring blaze that began churning through stands of trees and oaklands east of Windsor and north of Santa Rosa.

The fire leaped across roads and other fire breaks, making runs down Faught Road toward Wikiup and into Shiloh Estates on the northern edge of Shiloh Regional Park.

Fire officials mustered a massive force and kept the fire out of the park and the neighborhood, losing some homes but preventing a worst-case-scenario of fire burning into a densely populated community with fresh memories of the 2017 fires.

With little wind Monday morning, the Mark West Springs Road neighborhood was quiet and tense in the aftermath of that battle. Dozens of fire crews staged at the Mark West Springs Lodge. More trucks idled at the entrance to the Loch Haven neighborhood. Others were on the side of the road, waiting. The Kincade fire grew by 8,000 acres Monday, reaching 74,324 acres total.

Monday felt like the calm before another storm, as the National Weather Service predicts strong winds again Tuesday. Homeowners took the opportunity to check water pumps and other equipment, and clear potential fire fuels away from homes.

A two-man crew of private tree trimmers was out along Mark West Springs Road looking for hazardous trees to clear. One of them, Jesse Gonzalez, is a Santa Rosa resident.

He’s been cutting down trees for more than two decades, and has a three-year contract with Cal Fire for his services.

Gonzalez said it’s usually pretty easy to keep emotion out of the work. That changed in 2017, and he feels the same today.

“It’s just an unrest feeling,” he said. “You feel for all the people in the neighborhoods. Everybody’s stressed out.”

An ATV tour through Safari West, a sanctuary for wild and exotic animals, revealed new territory the Kincaid fire had conquered overnight, and grasses still smoldered Monday morning along hillsides too steep for firefighting crews. None of the sanctuary’s animals were burned.

A smoky haze filled the hilly terrain, reminiscent of friendlier morning fog that regularly rolls into the area 30 miles from the cool, Northern California coast.

Todd Frediani gunned the ATV up a steep hill, rakes and shovels rattling in the back just in case. At the top, three water towers loomed over the Loch Haven neighborhood — two of them made of redwood. If their water levels fall too low, they can be susceptible to fire. So Todd got up on the wobbly ladder to check before turning to the east to admire the smoky panorama.

The smoke was left over from the Kincade fire’s overnight activity, which encroached again Sunday on houses, destroying two homes and a granny unit in the tony Shiloh Estates subdivision just over the ridge from Mark West Springs Road.

Ed Nessinger’s daughter Nicole and her husband lived in the granny unit. They’re still waiting for their Fountaingrove home to be rebuilt after it was destroyed in the October 2017 fires.

“It’s just — this is gonna be a tough deal,” Nessinger said.

Nessinger guided a tour through the roughly 60-home private neighborhood, including to his house. When he got there, smoldering embers raised tiny smoke signals around the house.

Nessinger grabbed a shovel, scattering the embers. He stomped others, but appeared unconcerned. He went around back to the granny unit, where a front wall was left standing. Using the shovel, Nessinger grabbed hold of the top of the wall and pulled. The wall came down with a crash.

“It’s kind of a miracle because fire burned around the houses, but for the most part the houses were protected,” Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said. “Overall it was pretty darn impressive, and not anything like the Tubbs (fire), where you drive through these wastelands and it looked like we had been bombed.”

Nicole’s new house will be done in a couple of months, he said. Nessinger should know; he’s building it with his company, E West Construction. Nessinger lost a rental property, too. But he refuses to hang his head. He just focuses on facts, and his to-do list.

“It is what it is,” he said. “There’s no sense in getting excited about it. It’s just work.”

When the Baylesses abandoned their home Oct. 8, 2017, they didn’t have time to think. They rushed out of the house, grabbing a couple of photo albums and hoping for the best.

This time, the couple was evacuated with plenty of warning. They have spent the past two days in San Francisco, enjoying the sights, sounds and food of the world-class city while the Kincade fire raged in northern Sonoma County.

“Languishing in that beautiful city, taking the cable car, having breakfast at The Buena Vista … we tried to be cheerful,” Lynda said. “But all we wanted to do was watch the television, check the Facebook pages. And we felt so far away.”

They came back Monday morning just to be home for a little while.

Lynda admits there’s not much they can do. The to-do list was sparse.

“We brought the car back, fed the wildlife, watered the plants, and once again we’ll say goodbye,” she said. “I’m just growing weary of saying goodbye to something I love so much.”

Staff Writers Kevin Fixler and Julie Johnson contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com.

