2017 fire survivors under threat of Kincade fire in Sonoma County traumatized again

Gary and Lynda Bayless bought too much food for their house warming party.

The couple who moved July 18 back into a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs fire a year and nine months earlier had planned to host a “thank you” party Saturday for family and friends, builders and firefighters.

But the firefighters were busy battling the Kincade fire.

Lynda brought them the leftovers.

The fire came within a mile and a half of their new home Sunday night, and it again sent Mark West Springs, Larkfield and Wikiup residents who lost 1,729 homes two years ago scrambling to evacuate ahead of another massive, terrifying fire.

“In some ways it was more impactful than it was the night we fled the (Tubbs) fire,” Lynda said, taking on a reflective tone while she worked to water plants under smoky skies at her home Monday afternoon. “It’s because I had more time to think about what was happening.”

Residents in this sprawling neighborhood north of Santa Rosa have watched for days since the Kincade fire sparked Wednesday night 30 miles north in The Geysers. They watched as it gained steam Thursday, Friday and Saturday, reaching 54,000 acres by Saturday night. It chewed through another 12,000 acres overnight Sunday, destroying homes a mile and a half from the Baylesses’ new home and charring property within the Mark West Springs canyon — at Safari West, and in the Loch Haven neighborhood that lost four homes to the Tubbs fire.

Just 59 homes have been rebuilt in Mark West Springs, Larkfield and Wikiup since the 2017 fire. Another 260 homes are under construction, their fresh wood gleaming amid charred trees as far as the eye can see in the Mark West Springs Road corridor.

“This used to be my Tahoe view,” said Melissa Frediana, a neighbor whose home was spared, pointing to a nearby ridge.

Firefighters battled hard Sunday night to spare further destruction.

The wind surged, whipping up a southern flank of the Kincade fire into a roaring blaze that began churning through stands of trees and oaklands east of Windsor and north of Santa Rosa.

The fire leaped across roads and other fire breaks, making runs down Faught Road toward Wikiup and into Shiloh Estates on the northern edge of Shiloh Regional Park.

Fire officials mustered a massive force and kept the fire out of the park and the neighborhood, losing some homes but preventing a worst-case-scenario of fire burning into a densely populated community with fresh memories of the 2017 fires.

With little wind Monday morning, the Mark West Springs Road neighborhood was quiet and tense in the aftermath of that battle. Dozens of fire crews staged at the Mark West Springs Lodge. More trucks idled at the entrance to the Loch Haven neighborhood. Others were on the side of the road, waiting. The Kincade fire grew by 8,000 acres Monday, reaching 74,324 acres total.

Monday felt like the calm before another storm, as the National Weather Service predicts strong winds again Tuesday. Homeowners took the opportunity to check water pumps and other equipment, and clear potential fire fuels away from homes.