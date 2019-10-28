3 killed in Richmond when Amtrak hits car

ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 28, 2019, 11:05AM

RICHMOND — Three people were killed in Northern California when an Amtrak train struck a car.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Justin Hagler says officers were called to the collision around 1 a.m. Monday in Richmond in the east San Francisco Bay Area.

The Mercury News of San Jose reports that the coroner's office later reported the three killed were 30-year-old Whitney Pearl; 30-year-old Jose Torres Jr., and 58-year-old Robert Taylor, all of Richmond.

Hagler says no one on the train was injured and an initial investigation shows both the train's controls and railroad track signals appeared to be working properly.

Information from: San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, http://www.mercurynews.com

