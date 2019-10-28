Sheriff: Not ruling out additional Kincade fire evacuations

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 28, 2019, 11:23AM
Updated 2 hours ago

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick didn’t rule out additional evacuations if necessary due to the Kincade fire, due to a resurgence in high winds expected in the next couple of days.

“I would say it’s still a fluid situation with the wind event that’s coming up possibly Tuesday,” Essick said Monday morning at a news conference at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. “I can’t commit right now to say that there will not be. We’re going to continuously evaluate, work with Cal Fire, work with their intel to really determine what the best course of action would be.

Essick also met with Cal Fire and county officials after the news conference to “take a hard look” into allowing people to return to their homes. Re-population of areas that haven’t been burned will occur in “somewhat of a reverse order of evacuations,” he said. “We will look at re-populating the west county first and then move our way in.”

Essick said he had no plans to lift evacuation orders for places that had been burned by the fire. More than 4,000 fire personnel are working to contain the Kincade blaze, which grew to roughly 66,000 acres by Monday morning amid a widespread planned power outage by PG&E.

“Areas that have been burned have utilities down,” Essick said. “We still have fire crews in there. People are working. We understand that people are very anxious to get into the burned areas to check on their property, they want to do re-entry, but at this point, we are not doing re-entry at all.”

